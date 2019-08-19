Inter Milan set complete Alexis Sanchez loan signing in 48 hours

The Chilean is looking for a way out of Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window and is not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports on Monday that Inter are closing in on a deal and hope to finalise the affair in the next two days after intensive talks with the Manchester United hierarchy.

Sanchez, who is on a deal worth a reported £500,000-per-week until 2022 with the Premier League side, has agreed to a pay cut in order to join Antonio Conte’s side.

Inter will pay a loan fee of €2-3 million, with the right to buy in a year’s time set at around €12-15 million.

Crucially, United have agreed to pay half of Sanchez’s wages for the duration of his loan spell at San Siro, where he will team up with former team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

