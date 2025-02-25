Manchester United report: £62m Victor Osimhen swoop is '95 per cent' completed, ahead of summer move

Manchester United are said to have completed a whopping £62m move for Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils - who have endured a chastising campaign so far - are solely relying on success in either the Europa League or the FA Cup to save their season, with Erik ten Hag sacked back in October.

Ruben Amorim has struggled to find a winning formula out of his side ever since, with strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring just five Premier League goals between them this term.

Victor Osimhen 'signs' £62m deal at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot seem to get a winning formula out of his side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system doesn't - at present - have the capabilities to support Manchester United in the way they need. Patrick Dorgu's cameo against Everton provided some appetite as to what could be achieved moving forward, but their first-half showing was dismal, to say the least.

When the Red Devils do get the ball into the final third, there is seemingly little to no creativity and their midfield still looks far too weak and easy to run through. Bruno Fernandes can only do so much and without Kobbie Mainoo, United are lacking legs.

Bruno Fernandes' second-half display at Goodison Park on Saturday showed just how important he is for Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

But goals remain the biggest problem, but is that now that all about to be solved? According to Nigerian outfit Business Day, the Red Devils have completed a seismic deal to land Napoli forward Osimhen in the summer.

The deal is said to be “95 per cent completed,” with the Red Devils reportedly willing to pay his €75 million release clause (£62million). The news may come as a shock to some, given the club announced their plans to make a further 150-200 staff members redundant before the end of the season.

Whilst this news seems highly unlikely, links have continued to suggest Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap is being considered in the summer, with INEOS desperate to reduce their inflated wage bills and sanction exits.

Osimhen is likely to become available in the summer given his relationship with Napoli boss Antonio Conte is said to be done. The 26-year-old Nigerian forward is currently on loan at Galatasaray and has netted 20 goals in 26 games so far this campaign.

Could we see Osimhen at Old Trafford next season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, PSG and clubs in Saudi Arabia are likely to be more reasonable destinations for Osimhen this summer, although Arsenal have also been linked with his services. His future could become the talk of 2025.

Manchester United are in Premier League action on Wednesday, as they take on Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.