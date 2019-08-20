Alexis Sanchez on verge of Old Trafford exit – but here's what it will cost Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez is on the verge of sealing a seaon-long loan move to Inter, but Manchester United will continue to pay a chunk of his wages.

According to The Sun, the Chile international will complete his switch to San Siro this week.

Inter will pay half of Sanchez's £505,000-a-week wages, leaving United to cover the remaining 50%.

And the Nerazzurri will be able to sign the forward on a permanent deal for just £14m next summer.

Sanchez has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen for him to depart.

However, United will still have to stump up more than £250,000 every week while the Chilean is plying his trade in Italy.

READ MORE...

Andy Mitten column: How it works inside Manchester United's post-match mixed zone

Ranked! The 9 best summer signings in the Premier League

Was football really better in the '90s? I long for it, but my students prove every generation is different