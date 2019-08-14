Manchester United demonstrate how desperate they are to loan out Alexis Sanchez
By Greg Lea
Manchester United have told Roma that they are prepared to pay some of Alexis Sanchez's wages if the Serie A side take him on loan, according to The Sun.
The Italian outfit have been exploring the possibility of signing the Chile international on a temporary basis, but his potential £500,000-a-week pay packet has proven to be a stumbling block.
However, United are so desperate to get rid of Sanchez that they are willing to pay a large chunk of his salary.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided that he does not want the former Arsenal forward involved with United's first-team squad this season.
And the Norwegian is even willing to banish Sanchez to the reserves if he refuses a move away.
United will be looking to build on their 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on the opening weekend when they travel to Wolves on Monday.
The real 'anti-Guardiola'? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reaping the rewards of Manchester United's counter-attack
Ranked! The 9 best summer signings in the Premier League
