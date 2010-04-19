Algeria head to Swiss Alps for World Cup camp

Algeria would now begin preparations for the South Africa tournament at Crans-Montana in Switzerland from May 13-27, a statement said.

They have also added a second friendly international to their programme, having already scheduled a match against Ireland in Dublin on May 28.

The north Africans will also play the United Arab Emirates on June 5 in Germany as part of a final tune-up camp in Nuremburg, starting on May 31.

Algeria are competing in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 and will depart for South Africa on June 6, a week ahead of their first Group C match against Slovenia in Polokwane.

England and the U.S. are their other group opponents.

