Algeria head to Swiss Alps for World Cup camp
By app
ALGIERS - Algeria have changed the venue of their pre-World Cup training camp from Italy to the Swiss Alps for better altitude training, the Algerian Football Federation confirmed on Monday.
Algeria would now begin preparations for the South Africa tournament at Crans-Montana in Switzerland from May 13-27, a statement said.
They have also added a second friendly international to their programme, having already scheduled a match against Ireland in Dublin on May 28.
The north Africans will also play the United Arab Emirates on June 5 in Germany as part of a final tune-up camp in Nuremburg, starting on May 31.
Algeria are competing in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1986 and will depart for South Africa on June 6, a week ahead of their first Group C match against Slovenia in Polokwane.
England and the U.S. are their other group opponents.
