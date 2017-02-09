All clubs spend money - De Gea defends United's season

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says the club need time to win the Premier League despite their huge spending in the transfer market.

Jose Mourinho's side are sixth in the table - 14 points behind leaders Chelsea - despite splashing out around £150million on the likes of Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the season.

De Gea was asked why teams like Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are ahead of United after spending less, but the Spain international claimed all sides have opened their wallets and is confident United are constantly improving.

"That is football," De Gea said to AS. "In the end, all clubs spend money.

"There are things that go well and others that do not. The team needs time to adapt because new players have arrived.

"I think now we are much better, but we have to give this team time to win the Premier League again.

"We are already in the final of the EFL Cup and we are still fighting for the FA Cup and the Europa League. That too is also a good way to get titles and keep making history with the club."

While a bid for the title may be beyond United this season, De Gea says getting into a top-four spot before the final matches of the season is his top priority.

"I think we are in good form," he added. "We are on a 15-match unbeaten run in the league.

"The team is doing well and we must continue down this route to get into the top four as soon as possible.

"Whenever the season starts at such a big club, with the players we have and the new coach, you obviously always want to win the Premier League.

"Now that will be very difficult but you have to finish as high as possible."

United host Watford in the league on Saturday.