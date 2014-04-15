Allardyce reveals Drmic scouting mission

The Swiss striker is reported to be on the Upton Park boss's wish list for the close season, but was on the receiving end of a 4-1 defeat at Wolfsburg at the weekend.

And, while he was able to gauge little from the player's performance, Allardyce revealed he was impressed with another aspect of his scouting mission.

"I was at Nuremberg versus Wolfsburg. The sausages were great!" he joked.

"They got beat quite comfortably so in terms of that particular player (Drmic), you wouldn't be able to judge him on that particular game because they got battered."

Drmic is reported to have a release clause in his contract that could see him leave for less than £5 million.