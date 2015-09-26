Allegri: Juventus are not out of Serie A title race

Massimiliano Allegri is adamant that Juventus can retain the Serie A title despite seeing their worst league start continue with a 2-1 loss at Napoli on Saturday.

Juve have dominated domestically in Italy in recent seasons and are searching for a fifth straight title, but they have won just one of their opening six games.

Goals from Lorenzo Insigne and the impressive Gonzalo Higuain was enough for Napoli to condemn Juve to their third defeat of the campaign at Stadio San Paolo.

However, under-fire coach Allegri insists that his side will be competing in the upper echelons of the table soon enough, stating that injuries to key players have left Juve void of experience.

"It's a difficult time but the championship is long, now we must play the game like champions," Allegri told Sky Italia.

"Juve will come back to fight for the top spot, although it will be tough. We have to get out of the difficulty, perhaps the return of the injured players will help me to play some players of experience.

"With the recovery of injured players I will have more choices. [Against Napoli] I had just Hernanes and [Mario] Lemina in central areas.

"The team has not had a bad game, Napoli are organised and have great quality and managed to hurt us.

"They did very well on the counter-attack."