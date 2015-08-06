Allegri pleased with preparations ahead of Supercoppa

Juventus only returned to pre-season training in mid-July but Massimiliano Allegri is confident they will be ready for the first competitive fixture on Saturday.

The Serie A champions did not play their first friendly until July 25, and have only won one of their three warm-up fixtures - losing to Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

Lazio are their opponents in this weekend's Supercoppa Italiana – a trophy Juve have won in the past three seasons – and Allegri is confident his side are prepared despite injuries to Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira and Alvaro Morata.

"We've only been back training for 20 days but I'd say the team's in good physical condition," Allegri said ahead of the clash in Shanghai.

"There was no way we could have returned before 20 July due to the internationals. Players aren't machines.

"It's a pity [Giorgio] Chiellini, Khedira and Morata will miss out on the final. We'll stay calm and wait for them to recover.

"Andrea Barzagli is back training with the team and we'll see how he's looking for the match."