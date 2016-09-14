Allegri positive despite draw

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri remains upbeat about his team's Champions League chances, reminding them they have time to recover from their 0-0 draw with Sevilla.

The Serie A champions had their chances but were unable to break through at home on Wednesday.

But Allegri called on his team to stay positive despite failing to make a winning start in Group H.

"There are no easy ties in the Champions League so we must not be disheartened," he said, via the club's website.

"We're disappointed not to have got the three points but we still have plenty of time to recover and of course to reach the last 16."

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico earned the praise of coach Jorge Sampaoli for his display in the draw.

Allegri felt his team's performance improved in the second half – lamenting their inability to find a goal at Juventus Stadium.

"We struggled to make any headway before the interval but we improved significantly as the match went on and arguably we should have won it with the chances we made," he said.

"All that was missing was the final touch."

Allegri added: "For me we could have been better in the way we moved the ball and often the pass to split the defence was missing.

"I'm not too concerned, I'm confident we'll improve in the necessary areas in time."

Juventus' next European outing is a trip to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb on September 27.