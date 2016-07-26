Allegri unperturbed by Higuain fee

Massimiliano Allegri has dismissed suggestions Juventus are paying over the odds for Gonzalo Higuain amid reports the Serie A champions have triggered the Napoli striker's €94 million release clause, insisting the transfer fee is the logical consequence of the way the market works.

Juve are believed to be close to landing the 28-year-old as they search for a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who has returned to Real Madrid, but they have been criticised for the steepness of the transfer fee considering Higuain's age.

Nevertheless, Allegri feels there is not much the Turin club can do about the amount they will have to pay to get their man, who struck 36 times in Serie A last term.

"I am not the one who decides how much someone costs," Allegri said at a news conference.

"The market decides transfer fees. Some players might be worth more, others less.

"But that's the law of the market. It's not restricted to football."

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is expected to leave Juve for Manchester United for an even bigger fee, with the Old Trafford side allegedly willing to pay up to €120 million for the France international.

Allegri refused to confirm whether the 23-year-old is indeed on his way back to Old Trafford, however.

"That is a question I do not want to talk about," the Juventus boss stated when asked about Pogba's proposed transfer.