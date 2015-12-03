Allegri urges Morata to remain calm

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has urged Alvaro Morata to remain patient and keep fighting for his first-team place.

The Spain international striker was a key figure for the Serie A champions last term as he netted 15 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Morata has been unable to replicate that form this season, though, and has even lost his spot in the starting XI. Nevertheless, Allegri is adamant that the former Real Madrid man still has a role to play at Juventus.

"Morata is an extraordinary player and needs to remain calm," Allegri said at a media conference.

"I ask a lot of him, but the same goes for the rest of the team.

"I still haven't decided who will play against Lazio on Friday between Morata, Mario Mandzukic and Simone Zaza."

June signing Paulo Dybala has made the most of Morata's struggles and has already scored six goals in 13 Serie A appearances, much to the delight of Allegri.

"Dybala has made great strides since he arrived at Juventus," he added.

"He's been a fine signing for us."