Alli eyes another 4-0 win over United

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli wants another 4-0 win over Manchester United when his side head to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Alli was part of the MK Dons team that shocked United with a four-goal victory in the League Cup in August last year.

The 19-year-old is eyeing his Spurs and Premier League debut, as well as another big win, when he meets Louis van Gaal's men once more.

"It would be a dream come true for me to play against United," Alli said.

"Obviously I played against them before for MK, when we won 4-0. That was a surreal night. Hopefully we can repeat that, but I think it might be tough.

"The MK Dons game was a bit surreal. It was a game we didn’t really expect to win, let alone win by that much. We showed the world what we could do that night.

"We had a good year as a team and that was one of the stand-out matches. It was a great platform for the club and me, and a few of the other players. We showed everybody what we could do. So you could say it helped me get noticed.

"Hopefully, I can get into the team for the Manchester United game, which feels a bit unreal saying that. I would like to play as much as I can and help the team as much as I can this season."

Tottenham paid £5million for Alli in February before loaning him back to MK Dons for the remainder of the season.

Alli started for Tottenham in their friendly loss to Real Madrid in Munich on Tuesday, even producing a nutmeg on Croatia international Luka Modric.

"He was very good about it in the tunnel afterwards and we had a laugh about it. He shook my hand and said to me ,'You little bugger', or something like that," Alli said.

"I did think about how far I had come a bit after the game. But hopefully I am going to play in many big games now, so I can’t afford to get carried away with it."