Almeida to miss Sampdoria second leg
BERLIN - Werder Bremen striker Hugo Almeida will miss the Champions League group stage qualifier against Italy's Sampdoria on Tuesday after suffering a muscle injury on Saturday.
The Portuguese player limped off the pitch midway through the first half of their 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim at the start of the Bundesliga season.
"It is at least a pulled muscle or even a minor tear so there is not enough time until Tuesday," Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf told reporters.
Werder are hoping to qualify for the Champions League group stage after beating Sampdoria 3-1 in the first leg of their midweek play-off.
