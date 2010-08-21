Almeida to miss Sampdoria second leg

The Portuguese player limped off the pitch midway through the first half of their 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim at the start of the Bundesliga season.

"It is at least a pulled muscle or even a minor tear so there is not enough time until Tuesday," Bremen coach Thomas Schaaf told reporters.

Werder are hoping to qualify for the Champions League group stage after beating Sampdoria 3-1 in the first leg of their midweek play-off.

