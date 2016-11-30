Amor banned for Phoenix clash

Adelaide United head coach Guillermo Amor has been banned for a further game after he was sent off against Perth Glory in the A-League.

The Spaniard was sent to the stands during the 3-1 defeat at nib Stadium on November 18.

Amor served a suspension during his side's draw at Sydney FC and will now also miss the meeting with Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.

He has also been issued with a suspended two-match ban to be served if he is sent off again before the end of the season, Football Federation Australia (FFA) announced.

Amor, whose team are winless and bottom of the A-League, can appeal the decision.