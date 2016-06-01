Ancelotti: I was keen on managing United, but they were too late

The Red Devils are preparing to begin life under former Chelsea and Real Madrid head honcho Jose Mourinho after an indifferent two-season spell with Louis van Gaal at the helm, which ended with FA Cup glory against Crystal Palace.

Victory under the arch was the Old Trafford outfit’s first major trophy since Ferguson’s 27-year stewardship concluded by capturing a 13th Premier League crown. His successor, David Moyes, lasted 10 months before being given the sack.

Moyes: I’d have approached United differently if I knew I only had 10 months

And Ancelotti, who will take over as the new boss of Bayern Munich this summer, has admitted that Ferguson approached him with a view to the Italian taking the reins, and that he would have been keen had Real Madrid not got in contact first.

Speaking exclusively in the July 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, he says: “After he [Ferguson] retired in 2013 he spoke to me, but I had already given my word to go to Real Madrid. Manchester United were too late. But otherwise I would have been interested in going to Old Trafford.”

The 56-year-old, who has plenty of Premier League pedigree having guided Chelsea to the title in 2009/10, will be hoping to add a Bundesliga winner’s medal to the ones already earned in England, France (2012/13) and Italy (2003/04).

After Ferguson retired in 2013 he spoke to me, but I had already given my word to go to Real Madrid. Manchester United were too late

After that, international management could be on the cards, with the former Milan midfielder not ruling out the possibility of coaching the Three Lions.

“At this moment I would prefer to have a club, but maybe in the future,” he says. “England? Why not? I would have no problem doing that.”

Read the full One-on-One interview with Carlo Ancelotti in the July 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, which also features an exclusive chat with former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Javier Hernandez, focuses on the potential headline-makers at Euro 2016 and previews the upcoming Copa America Centenario. Also this month: the league where every match takes place in one stadium, the kick that killed a football career and the views of Leicester City fans following an unforgettable season for the Foxes. Go get it, then subscribe!