Angry Van Gaal makes me laugh, says Martial
Anthony Martial has been a revelation since arriving from Monaco, scoring 12 goals for Manchester United in all competitions.
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial admitted manager Louis van Gaal's rants make him laugh.
France international Martial has been a revelation since arriving from Monaco in a surprise deal worth an initial £36million in September, scoring 12 goals in all competitions.
Martial's exploits have attracted widespread praise from Van Gaal and others, but the 20-year-old is not immune from the Dutchman's fiery side, though he does not take it to heart.
"He yells at me," Martial told RTL. "It makes me laugh because I know it's for my own good."
Of former coach and Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, Martial - who came off the bench and set up Blaise Matuidi's 88th-minute winner in France's 3-2 win over Netherlands on Friday - added: "He was very hard with me - that's what I needed."
United remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification as they sit sixth in the Premier League, just a point adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.
Martial and Co. host Everton following the international break on Sunday.
