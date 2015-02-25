Ankle injury blow for Dortmund's Piszczek
Borussia Dortmund defender Lukasz Piszczek has been ruled out for six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Juventus.
The Poland right-back last just over half an hour of the round of 16 first leg in Turin before limping off after following a challenge from Paul Pogba that left him in agony.
Dortmund revealed on Wednesday that Piszczek, who has been unfortunate with injuries during his time at the Bundesliga club, is set for another spell on the sidelines.
Jurgen Klopp has had to contend with a number of injury problems this season, so the absence of Piszczek is another blow for the Dortmund coach.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.