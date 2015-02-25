Ankle injury blow for Dortmund's Piszczek

The Poland right-back last just over half an hour of the round of 16 first leg in Turin before limping off after following a challenge from Paul Pogba that left him in agony.

Dortmund revealed on Wednesday that Piszczek, who has been unfortunate with injuries during his time at the Bundesliga club, is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp has had to contend with a number of injury problems this season, so the absence of Piszczek is another blow for the Dortmund coach.