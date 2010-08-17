Annan not moving to Man United

The Red Devils' boss Sir Alex Ferguson had been linked with a move for the midfielder following the continuing injury problems of Owen Hargreaves and Anderson, the poor form of Michael Carrick and the lack of a ready-made replacement for the evergreen Paul Scholes.

But the agent of the 24-year-old Rosenborg midfielder has revealed that a transfer to Old Trafford is definitely not on the cards.

Petter Fosdahl said: “Annan will not be signing for Manchester United.

“There are many other big clubs in England and in Europe interested in him but at the moment nothing is happening.

“Rosenborg don’t want to sell him but we are still hopeful he will be allowed to move before the end of the window.”

The biggest problem facing any potential move for the Black Stars' player is his participation in this season’s Champions League qualifiers.

Annan has featured already played for Rosenborg in two rounds of qualifiers and therefore would be ineligible to play for Manchester United or any other team in Europe this season.

Fosdahl said: “It is a big problem for clubs trying to sign him now because they don’t want to sign a player who will be cup-tied.”

Annan is rated at £8 million, with his style of play been likened to Claude Makelele.

By Dave Peddie

