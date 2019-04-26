Another club has joined the fight for Manchester United's Ander Herrera

The Spaniard’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, making him available as a free agent.

L’Equipe has reported that French champions PSG are still firmly in the hunt for a new midfielder, having already lost Lassana Diarra earlier this season and expecting Adrien Rabiot to depart on a free in the summer.

PSG are understood to be targeting two reinforcements for their midfield, with a move for the Red Devils man still possible.

However, the outlet believes that the 29-year-old is also considering an attractive offer to return to Bilbao, who he left to join the Red Devils in the summer of 2014.

Should Herrera depart Old Trafford as expected, Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon could be targeted as a replacement, having caught the attention of United and Italian champions Juventus in particular.

