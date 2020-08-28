Anthony Stokes in contention for Livingston debut

Anthony Stokes is hoping to make his Livingston debut at some stage during Saturday’s clash with Ross County.

The former Celtic and Hibernian forward, who has returned to Scotland after agreeing a one-year deal at the Tony Macaroni Arena, is short on fitness, but Livi boss Gary Holt could offer him a place on the bench.

Holt is assessing a couple of players carrying knocks, but Keaghan Jacobs, Steve Lawson (both foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are definitely out.

Ross County talisman Ross Stewart has declared himself fit after escaping serious injury when he was fouled by St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy last week.

The Saints defender was dismissed for a shocking lunge on the striker but Stewart has suffered no long-lasting effect and will in Stuart Kettlewell’s side on Saturday.

However, defender Col Donaldson, who picked up a knock in Paisley, is a doubt alongside Lee Erwin (knee). Joe Chalmers (groin), Callum Morris (Achilles) and Tom Grivosti (foot) remain on the sidelines.