Antoine Griezmann admits he wants Liverpool to win title – and says he "would love to play with Lacazette"

The France international joined the Camp Nou club from Atletico Madrid in a €120 million deal this summer, although his former employers have argued that they are owed a larger fee.

Griezmann was linked with a move to Manchester United in 2017 and although he said at the time that a switch was “a possibility”, he has now revealed that he never had a burning desire to leave Spain.

"I was having a lot of fun in La Liga," he told Sky Sports News.

"We have one thing the Premier League does not - the sun."

The Frenchman added that his favourite English side is Liverpool - “because of the fans”.

"They deserve to win the Premier League, hopefully one day they will win it again," he said.

As for a player in the English top flight who he would like to link up with, Griezmann identified one of his compatriots.

"I would love to play with Lacazette," he said.

"He's a friend of mine, we played together in the national team. He's an amazing player, has a lot of talent."

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move to bring Neymar back to Catalonia from PSG this summer, as the Brazilian seeks an exit from the French club.

However, Griezmann remained coy on the possibility of the winger’s arrival and pointed out the strength in depth Ernesto Valverde’s squad already possesses.

“We have to get it done first, because it is a difficult transfer,” he said.

"But he is a great player; he's had a couple of injuries but is at an incredible level.

"We also have [Ousmane] Dembele, [Philippe] Coutinho and Malcom who are also important players for us, and let's hope we can achieve great things with them."

