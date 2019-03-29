Key Barcelona target willing to take pay cut to join them this summer

Antoine Griezmann is willing to reduce his salary in order to force through a move to Barcelona, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The French World Cup winner is determined to leave Atletico Madrid this summer despite signing a new contract last June.

Griezmann has grown frustrated by Atleti’s transfer policy, with Lucas Hernandez set to join Bayern Munich ahead of next season and Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Saul Niguez also linked with moves away.

And the former Real Sociedad forward is so determined to leave that he is prepared to accept an inferior wage in Catalonia.

Griezmann currently earns £20m a year at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Barcelona will offer the player only £14m on top of the £100m they would have to pay Atletico to trigger his release clause.

Manchester United came close to signing the striker in summer 2017, but he ultimately decided to stay put.

The Premier League giants have continued to keep tabs on Griezmann since then, but their interest has cooled following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as permanent manager.

