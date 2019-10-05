Antonio Conte v Maurizio Sarri – tale of the tape
Former Chelsea managers Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri go head-to-head in Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash between Inter Milan and Juventus in Serie A.
👀 | FOCUS— Inter (@Inter_en) October 5, 2019
Here the PA news agency compares the two Italian coaches’ records and achievements.
CONTE/SARRI
AGE
50/60
PLACE OF BIRTH
Lecce/Naples
CURRENT CLUB
Inter Milan/Juventus
CLUBS MANAGED
7 (and Italian national team)/20
MAJOR TROPHIES WON AS A PLAYER
Eight/None
MAJOR TROPHIES WON AS A COACH
Five/One
GAME WINS AS MANAGER
252/380
WIN PERCENTAGE AT CHELSEA
65.1/61.9
MOST EXPENSIVE PURCHASE AS MANAGER
Romelu Lukaku from Man Utd to Inter for £71.2million/Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax to Juventus for £76.95m
ANYTHING ELSE?
Banned for 10 months in 2012 for failing to report match-fixing, ban reduced on appeal to four months/Worked as a banker in London, Zurich and Luxembourg during his early career
