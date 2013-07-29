App released to combat football racism

The app is being launched in conjunction with the anti-discrimination organisation's 'Week of Action' to further increase awareness of their work, which gets under way on Tuesday.

Kick It Out chairman Lord Herman Ouseley has also praised the work done by his organisation as they enter their 20th year.

The organisation has been heavily involved in improving attitudes within football since its launch, and Lord Ouseley believes its impact has changed football, while hailing their latest innovative development.

"Kick It Out has helped to alter the landscape of the game," he said.

"Further to steps taken by the governing bodies, the leagues, clubs, players, managers and supporters. Our essential tasks are to educate, raise awareness and campaign for equality.

"Legislation has been brought in to help deal with the harassment and criminality associated with the game.

"It is a tribute to all who are working to bring about the changes that we can look optimistically and enthusiastically at the next generation of young players and fans to carry forward a better code of acceptable conduct and less hateful attitudes."