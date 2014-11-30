Arabian Gulf League Wrap: Al Wahda leave it late
Hussain Fadhel netted an equaliser one minute from time as Al Wahda stayed top of the Arabian Gulf League with a 1-1 draw against Al Jazira.
The current leaders had won just two of their previous five league fixtures prior to Sunday's fixture and looked destined for another setback when Mirko Vucinic scored an 87th-minute opener for Al Jazira, who would have gone top with a win.
However, the lead lasted just two minutes as Fadhel capitalised on a goalkeeping error from Ali Khaseif to preserve Al Wahda's one-point advantage over their opponents at the summit.
Third-placed Al Shabab also left it late to snatch a point in their 2-2 draw at Al Wasl.
Goals from Abdalla Mohammed and Fabio Lima gave the home side a comfortable lead at the break, while both teams were reduced to 10 men as Mohammed Ali Ayed and Caio were both handed first-half red cards.
Essa Obaid tapped in to reduce the deficit just before the hour mark and Al Shabab were served a boost when Waheed Ismail was shown a second yellow card, leaving Al Wasl with nine men.
However, it was not until the sixth minute of stoppage time that Edgar headed a dramatic equaliser to earn a hard-fought point.
It proved to be a difficult day for teams in the top half of the division, Bani Yas the only team to post a victory this weekend - 7-0 winners at Al Fujairah.
That success saw them leapfrog three other teams into fourth, with Al Nasr and Al Ain playing out a 1-1 draw, and 10-man Al Ahli losing 1-0 at home to Emirates.
Al Sharjah boosted their survival hopes on Saturday with a 4-0 win at Ajman, but remain just three points clear of the drop zone.
In the weekend's remaining fixture, Al Dhafra registered a comfortable 3-1 triumph over beleaguered Al Ittihad Kalba, despite having a man sent off late on.
