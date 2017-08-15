Arda agent denies deal with Galatasaray

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has not agreed a return to Galatasaray, his agent has insisted.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move back to Istanbul after reportedly being told by Barca coach Ernesto Valverde that he is not in his plans for the season.

However, Ahmet Bulut has denied that any agreement has been reached and says he has not spoken to the LaLiga club about any potential transfer.

''The news that Arda Turan agreed with Galatasaray is not true," he told beIN SPORTS. "I didn't talk to Barcelona about Arda Turan."

Galatasaray chairman Dursun Ozbek, however, has made it clear that Arda would be welcome back at the club where he started his career in 2004.

"If he ever wants to return to Turkey, he will definitely be playing for Galatasaray," he said.

Arda joined Barca from Atletico Madrid in 2015, but has struggled to keep a place in the starting line-up.

He made 18 appearances in LaLiga last season, scoring three goals.