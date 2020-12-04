Arendse pens emotional farewell letter to Sundowns

Veteran defender Wayne Arendse has penned an emotional farewell message to Mamelodi Sundowns and their supporters after parting ways with the club on Friday.

The 36-year-old joined the Brazilians in 2012 from Santos, who were relegated to the National First Division (Now GladAfrica Championship) and spent eight seasons with Sundowns.

During his lengthy stint with Sundowns, Arendse has managed to score 12 goals and assists a further two from 170 appearances across all competitions during his stint with the Tshwane giants.

Arendse has also managed to bag eleven winners medals, including five league titles, two Telkom Knockout Cup trophies, two Nedbank Cup titles, one Caf Champions League, and the Super Cup, becoming one of the most decorated players to come out of the Western Cape in the Premier Soccer League era.

'After eight incredible years, its time to say farewell to this magnificent club,' he wrote on social media. 'I sincerely hope that I've made a contribution to the success we've achieved as the Masandawana family.

'I emphasise farewell as saying goodbye to a family is impossible. Wherever the football pathways lead me to in my next chapter, know that Sundowns will be with me forever and the memories, victories and triumphs I will cherish for the rest of my days.

'I'm immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing this giant of a club both locally and abroad while battling with the greatest footballers on the planet.

'To this end, the President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, deserves my gratitude for recruiting me and giving me this platform to display my talent. For this I will always be grateful – Thank you.

'The term team-mates does not do justice to the bond we’ve built over the last 8 years, we’ve become brothers as we battled for the Sundowns badge and I will cherish this bond for many years to come – we will meet again.'