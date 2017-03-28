Argentina players to take viagra ahead of Bolivia World Cup qualifier without Messi

The Albiceleste will play in La Paz on Tuesday night, the highest city in the world at 11,942ft (3,640m) above sea level.

Argentina have had nasty experiences there before. Back in 2013, Lionel Messi was sick on the pitch, while Javier Mascherano and Angel Di Maria both required oxygen masks.

In 2009, Bolivia beat Argentina 6-1 at the Estadio Hernando Siles when they were managed by Diego Maradona.

So what’s their approach this time? Taking a legal cocktail of paracetamol, caffeine and Viagra, of course.

Rather than the pills' more obvious benefits, the Sildenafil contained within them is known to improve athletic performance at very high altitude and is not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Argentina will need all the help they get, what with Messi suspended for four matches after a foul-mouted rant at an official.

Boss Edgardo Bauza, who has dropped Sergio Aguero, said: "The problem of the altitude comes in the last 20 minutes.

"We will see how we come through the game physically.

"When we get to the altitude, we give paracetamol to players to avoid headaches."

