Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has opted to snub Mauro Icardi for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers versus Chile and Bolivia.

Bauza recently travelled to Italy to hold talks with the Inter striker, fuelling speculation could make the cut for this month's internationals.

But Icardi made his senior debut for Argentina in October 2013, but has not featured for the national team since.

Lavezzi, meanwhile, remains part of Bauza's plans regardless of his underwhelming form for Hebei China Fortune.

The attacker has yet to find the net in an official game for the CSL side since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain in February 2016.

There are no other major surprises in Bauza's squad, with superstars Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala all included.

Argentina sit fifth in the table heading into this month's encounter with 19 points from 12 games, trailing fourth-placed Chile by one point.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres) Sergio Romero (Manchester United).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Julio Buffarini (Sao Paulo), Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo), Emmanuel Mas (Trabzonspor), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Guido Pizarro (Tigres), Ever Banega (Inter), Enzo Pérez (Valencia), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico de Madrid), Marcos Acuna (Racing).

Forwards: Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei Fortune), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lucas Pratto (Sao Paulo).