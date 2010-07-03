Argentina v Germany: FREE £20 bet

In terms of the betting there is value backing either side as Argentina are 11/8 whilst Germany are at 21/10.

There isn’t a clear favourite because this is the biggest test either have had so far, they’ve similar form coming into the match and there are doubts over the quality of both sides defences.

What it probably means is that the attackers from both sides will cancel each other out and they’ll play out a draw and go to penalties.

11/8 Argentina Win

11/5 Draw

21/10 Germany win

Lionel Messi has shown glimpses of his class but has yet to get a goal which isn’t the same Messi we saw scoring in nearly every game he played in for Barcelona last season.

Yet the punters still keep backing him to come good and score; FourFourTwo's betting partner Paddy Power have him as the 9/2 favourite to score the opening goal in this quarter-final and 13/10 to score at anytime inside 90 minutes.

Germany have their own playmaker extraordinaire in Mesut Ozil who has come to the attention of everyone during the World Cup. The Werder Bremen star has one goal already to his name and has bags of value at 16/1 to score the first goal on Saturday.

First Scorers

9/2 Tevez

5/1 Higuain

13/2 Tevez

7/1 Klose

9/1 Podolski

12/1 Muller

16/1 Di Maria

16/1 Ozil

As the betting suggests there isn’t much between these sides to call a clear favourite. Argentina have scored 10 goals and Germany have nine, while at the other end of the pitch both have let in two goals each.

Despite only letting in two goals both defences have shown they can be breached. Mexico gave Argentina plenty to think about and Germany looked woeful against Serbia.

Hopefully for the neutrals this will be a game full of goals that will go to penalties.

Correct Scores

7/1 Argentina 1-0

9/1 Argentina 2-0

20/1 Argentina 3-0

60/1 Argentina 4-0

17/2 Germany 1-0

14/1 Germany 2-0

33/1 Germany 3-0

100/1 Germany 4-0

