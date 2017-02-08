Video: 40-year-old goalkeeper scores from inside own area – and nutmegs opposition keeper

But that's exactly what happened when Pozuelo net-minder Salva punted the ball upfield against local rivals Villanueva del Pardillo, near the Spanish capital city of Madrid, in a Group 7 third division match.

His kick, aided by 43mph winds, thundered towards his hapless opposite number who watched the ball bounce through his legs and into the net.

Huge roars and screams from everyone inside the Campo Municipal Los Pinos greeted the quadragenarian's goal – but nobody was anywhere near as surprised or pleased as Salva, who sprinted across the halfway line in jubilant celebration.

And just to complete the story, Pozuelo won the game 1-0. Vamos!

