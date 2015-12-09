Arnold hoping Wolfsburg avoid PSG in last 16

Max Arnold hopes Wolfsburg avoid "the short straw" of drawing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

The Bundesliga side secured top spot in Group B on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United, Vierinha and a Naldo double ensuring their fourth win of the group stage.

Wolfsburg will now be seeded for the first draw of the knockout stages on December 14, meaning they cannot face a fellow group winner.

However, they could be paired with PSG after the French champions finished as runners-up in Group A behind Real Madrid.

"It was very important [to win the group] as it means we will play against a team that's finished second in their group," he told the German Football Association's website.

"Although that doesn't make too much of a difference as it's difficult against anyone in the round of 16.

"Ideally it would not be PSG next. We could draw the short straw, but anything from this stage onwards is a bonus.

"We should enjoy the next round and just do our best."