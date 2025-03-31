Arsenal and Tottenham set for unprecedented match as pre-season plans are announced

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to play the first game in the history of the North London derby outside of the UK this summer.

While there's consistent talk of La Liga and Champions League matches heading abroad in the near-future, with Birmingham and Wrexham even attempting to get their League One clash this season moved stateside, the Premier League hasn't quite followed suit just yet.But, with Arsenal and Tottenham set to play their first-ever match against each other outside of the UK, that time is likely coming sooner rather than later.

Since playing their first completed match in 1888, Arsenal and Tottenham have faced each other 211 times in total. The Gunners have won 89 times, Spurs 67, and there have been 55 draws.

Arsenal and Tottenham to play first-ever abroad North London derby

Arteta and Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

While early games hosted by Arsenal were played in Woolwich, only six games since their move to Highbury in 1913 have been played outside of north London. Five of those matches were played at Wembley, including the 1991 and 1993 FA Cup semi-finals, as well as the 1991 Community Shield, while Tottenham's short-term stay at the national stadium saw two league matches against Arsenal played there.

In fact, just one of their games has been played outside of London, with the 2001 FA Cup semi-final between the two sides hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester. That's set to change, however, with the North London derby moving abroad.

Games between Arsenal and Tottenham are often intense affairs (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time-ever a North London derby will be played outside the UK when Tottenham and Arsenal meet in Hong Kong on July 31 as part of their respective pre-season preparations.

The 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium will showcase the match between the rivals, as part of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025. The announcement highlights both sides will spend a portion of their summer in Asia, having previously kept things under wraps.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There are few bigger occasions in English football than a North London derby and to play this fixture in Hong Kong will be a huge occasion for our passionate fanbase across Asia, as well as providing ideal preparation for the team ahead of the new season," Ryan Norys, Tottenham's chief revenue officer, said.

“As is tour tradition, the club will be involved in so much more than the match itself when we visit, supporting charitable causes, celebrating local culture, delivering football clinics for young people and engaging with fans and partners. We cannot wait to visit such a beautiful place once again.”

Henry celebrates scoring in North London derby (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway on Saturday, August 16, meaning both sides will still have a few weeks after their match to get up to full speed.