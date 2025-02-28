Arsenal begin Victor Osimhen signing process, with £62m fee to be paid: report

Victor Osimhen is going to be a man in demand this summer

Without stating the obvious, Arsenal need a striker.

They've taken 33 shots in their last two games, with just three hitting the target and scoring no goals.

While Mikel Merino made a good cameo against Leicester, the Gunners really need to look at bolstering that position should they wish to once again mount a title challenge and perhaps go one further and win the Premier League.

Arsenal line up two options for a striker signing this summer

Arsenal have failed to score in two games in a row (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is one of the most sought after strikers in the world right now, with a crazy deadline day saga meaning he is playing this season on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey.

Since the start of the 2020/21 season he has scored 96 goals in 160 games and has attracted suitors from across Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Victor Osimhen has spent the current campaign on loan in Turkey with Galatasaray (Image credit: Getty Images)

TeamTALK have reported that Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the front runners for the striker.

However, Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba claims that Arsenal have already made contact with the players camp and are willing to trigger the new release clause placed in his contract, which according to Fichajes is €75 million.

Transfermarkt currently have his value as the same, a decrease from his market high of €130 million the season Napoli won the Scudetto.

He also claims that the Gunners will potentially make a move for Benjamin Sesko and that a deal was already in place last summer before the player decided to stay at RB Leipzig.

Benjamin Sesko has scored 10 Bundesliga goals this season (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Either signing would be a huge boost for the Arsenal front line in FourFourTwo's opinion and could perhaps help get the best out of Kai Havertz, allowing him to play as an attacking midfielder rather than the focal point of the attack.

It's going to require a significant outlay, but in order to ensure they are ready for the reinforcements other top teams bring in Arsenal are going to have to bite the bullet and get it done.