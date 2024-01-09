Arsenal close to agreement for £50m Premier League ace: report

Arsenal are closing in on an agreement for a Premier League star, as Mikel Arteta looks to get his title assault back on track.

The Gunners were top of the table on Christmas Day and fourth by New Year's Day – and have won just once in their last seven games in all competitions. Injuries and absences have left the squad looking a little thin in recent weeks, while Financial Fair Play concerns have limited what they can do this month in the transfer window.

But Arsenal are now looking close to signing a new star with plenty of experience in English football, as Arteta seeks to add quality to his side.

Arsenal have had a tough few weeks (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed that personal terms are "close" for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

While this is positive news for Arteta, however, that may well be the easy bit: Arsenal are still in talks with Everton over a fee, which could take them over the delicate FFP threshold that they're currently balancing.

David Raya moved to north London on loan over the summer, with an option to buy, due to financial constraints – and unless the Gunners sell players before June 30, they could risk breaching these regulations.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton, meanwhile, have FFP troubles, too. They will likely demand a big fee for the Belgian – though may be open to a sale in order to strengthen their squad elsewhere.

Onana is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.

