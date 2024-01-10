Arsenal have found genius answer to sign £53m star - by getting around FFP issues: report

Arsenal may have just found the solution to their January transfer window questions, with a simple and effective move for £53 million.

The Gunners are in the market to improve several positions, needing defensive depth to cover in the middle and left-back, a new midfielder and potentially a new centre-forward. Amadou Onana has been linked with a move – but the outlay on such a transfer would be expensive.

Mikel Arteta is also having to contend with FFP, too, having spent around £200m in the summer. But Arsenal could solve their problems by triggering a release clause for a player who has been on their horizon for a long time.

Everton's Amadou Onana is a target for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mundo Deportivo in Spain claims that Arteta is considering triggering the release clause of Real Sociedad star, Martin Zubimendi.

The north Londoners have loaned Kieran Tierney to San Sebastian this season, with theories emerging earlier this term about a wider plan to use the Scottish full-back as a sweetener with La Real. Arsenal are on relatively good terms with the Basque outfit following the move and could well have been building a relationship with the intention of signing Zubimendi later.

Of course, Arsenal don't need Real Sociedad's permission to sign one of their players for the stated amount, needing only to notify La Liga when triggering a release clause – but could structure some kind of transfer that benefits them financially, with the FFP concerns hanging over them. Either way, triggering a release clause at least enables them to know the fee they're paying now and prepare to offset it with sales in the coming weeks.

Martin Zubimendi has been on Arsenal's radar for a long time (Image credit: Getty Images)

it is more than possible, however, that Zubimendi decides to reject Arsenal – having done so last winter, too.

The 25-year-old is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

