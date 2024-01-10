Arsenal to activate £34m release clause of top priority right-back - in an 'opportunity they cannot miss': report

Arsenal are "determined" to activate a £34 million release clause for a new right-back to add to their ranks.

The Gunners have issues across the pitch due to injury, poor form and absences, as Mikel Arteta juggles how to get the best from his misfiring side. It's widely considered that Arsenal need a new striker, but the unavailability of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu suggests a new left-back could be due.

In midfield, meanwhile, Granit Xhaka's absence is being felt – but while these positions all need strengthening, Arteta is apparently keen not to pass up the chance to sign his dream right-back, either.

Arsenal have absences across the pitch (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that the north Londoners plan to activate Jeremie Frimpong's release clause this summer, since he is "top of their list" to improve the side at right-back.

The Bayer Leverkusen star is apparently "an opportunity that they cannot miss" – but the link does pose more questions than answers. More of a wing-back than an Arteta-style inverted defender, the Dutchman doesn't appear to fit the Arsenal system and throws the future of Benjamin White into question.

White has been solid for Arsenal since his move to right-back and with Arteta showing very little indication of wanting to change his system once more to accommodate a flying full-back of Frimpong's ilk, the rumour may be wide of the mark.

Jeremie Frimpong of Leverkusen is apparently on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea have both shown interest in the Leverkusen star in the past.

Frimpong is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

