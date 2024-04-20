Arsenal to make stunning move for defensive rock with great 'speed and strength': report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Arsenal want to add some defensive steel to their backline in the upcoming summer transfer window

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on December 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to add some defensive steel to their squad in the summer transfer window, with one particular athlete touted for a move.

After a torrid week in which they lost 2-0 to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday before crashing out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, rumours have started gathering pace as to who Arsenal might sign in the summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1