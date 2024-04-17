Ex-Arsenal captain teases sensational move for Mykhailo Mudryk this summer

Former Arsenal skipper William Gallas believes that Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk would be a potentially title-winning signing for the Gunners.

The Ukraine international was signed by the Blues in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee that could rise to £89million. After something of a slow start to life in the Premier League last season, the 23-year-old has begun to deliver on the promise that came with his hefty price tag.

Arsenal were believed to be close to signing Mudryk before Chelsea moved in at the 11th hour back in 2023, but it is believed that Mikel Arteta is still an admirer of the Ukrainian.

William Gallas played for both Arsenal and Chelsea

With Chelsea facing pressure to sell players this summer in order to meet their profit and sustainability obligations, could the door be opening for Arsenal to go back in for the winger? If the opportunity does present itself, then former Gunners captain Gallas believes it could be a key signing.

“I know that Emmanuel Petit spoke about Mudryk potentially joining Arsenal, as Arteta likes him,” Gallas told Gambling Zone. “Mudryk could be a good fit, with his speed and quality and that’s why Arteta likes him.

“Before he signed for Chelsea, Arsenal nearly signed him but he changed his mind and you cannot forget that.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be a fan of Mudryk (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I said before that Arsenal will win the title next year, not this year, and if they sign Mudryk that could help them.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, while Chelsea’s financial situation means the sale of almost anyone cannot be ruled out this summer, Arsenal would be better off making their marquee signing an out-an-out striker when the window opens.

