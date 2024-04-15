Gabriel Jesus's future at Arsenal is obvious: but he won't like it

By Mark White
published

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered a difficult season - giving Mikel Arteta a clear path with what to do next

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus during the MLS All-Star Game between Arsenal FC and MLS All-Stars at Audi Field on July 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus was seen as one of those rare things: a great deal for all parties. The Gunners got the striker that they so desperately needed; Jesus stepped out of the shadow of incoming Erling Haaland. He didn't cost too much; yet City made a profit on him.

The plan was clear, too. Jesus insisted that he's a centre-forward and not the winger he was at Manchester City. And for a while, it seemed to be working: five goals in his first nine won over a lot of doubters before he scored four in five back from a knee injury last term. But Arsenal's infamous No.9 curse seems to have struck again. 

