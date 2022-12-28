Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on playing under Mikel Arteta: 'I'm learning every day'
Odegaard has praised the power of his boss' purposeful coaching, as the Gunners get ready to recommence their title charge
Every day's a school day under Mikel Arteta's tutelage, according to Arsenal (opens in new tab) skipper Martin Odegaard.
Odegaard joined the Gunners from Real Madrid (opens in new tab) in January last year – initially on loan, before making his move permanent that summer – and was handed the captain's armband by Arteta ahead of the current season, following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.
The 24-year-old – who also captains Norway – has progressed brilliantly during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and it's fair to say that has been in no small part due to Arteta's coaching.
IN THE MAG: Top of the league with Mikel Arteta! Exclusive interview with Andrea Pirlo, plus every Premier League club analysed (opens in new tab)
Speaking to FourFourTwo for the latest issue available to buy (opens in new tab), Odegaard said:
"Every day, I'm learning something new. There are so many details – body position, how to control the ball – and it helps us to improve.
"He's not just telling everyone what to do; he's teaching us why. It helps the team to understand and to improve."
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League table as they prepare for their post-World Cup return to action: a London derby at home to West Ham (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day.
