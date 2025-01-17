Arsenal confirm new head coach appointment

Arsenal Women have announced the appointment of Renee Slegers as their permanent head coach.

The Gunners won ten and drew one in an unbeaten run in all competitions after Slegers took charge on an interim basis in October and the Dutch coach has been rewarded with a contract that runs to the end of the 2025-26 season.

Slegers was December’s Manager of the Month in the Barclays Women’s Super League and oversaw a flawless qualification for the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Who is new Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers?

Renee Slegers has been in interim charge of Arsenal since October (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slegers joined Arsenal Women as an assistant coach in 2023 and succeeds Eidevall with back-to-back Swedish championships under her belt with Rosengard.

She made her name as a player in the Netherlands and Sweden, representing Willem II, Djurgardens and Linkoping, where she collected a Damallsvenskan winner’s medal in 2016. Her playing career was eventually cut short by a knee injury sustained late that year.

Arsenal's last WSL title was in 2018-19

Slegers also played for Arsenal’s youth academy before picking up 55 caps for the Dutch national team. She started her coaching career with LB07 in Malmo, moving to Rosengard in 2021 to win successive Damallsvenskan titles.

Her permanent appointment was an easy decision for Arsenal after an impressive interim period, which has the team sitting in third in the WSL.

“We’re delighted to appoint Renee as our permanent head coach,” said Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley. “Renee has excelled during her time as interim head coach, bringing our team, club and supporters together and leading us to a hugely impressive run of results and performances.”

“Renee understands the values and ambitions of our club, with experience of representing Arsenal both as a young player and now in a coaching capacity. We have every confidence that she is the best person to take us forward as we compete for trophies this season and beyond.”

Slegers is excited to be continuing on a permanent basis.

“It’s a wonderful honour to represent this club as head coach and I have so much belief in what we can all achieve together,” she said.

“Over the past few months, I’ve felt such a powerful sense of collective ownership and responsibility across our players and staff – that has been our strength and I know we will make sure we drive and nurture this feeling as we all move forward.

“It has meant the world to me to feel the closeness and passion of our supporters during this process, and I want to thank you all for that. We want to deliver something beautiful that’s inspiring and leads to winning trophies. We all have a big part to play in achieving that.”

Arsenal Women continue their WSL campaign with a home fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

They take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup on Wednesday 22nd January and Bristol City in the Women’s FA Cup a week later. The Women’s Champions League draw will take place on Friday 7th February.