Is Arsenal's HUGE win over Bayern Munich the result to confirm Renée Slegers as their new manager?

Renée Slegers has been Arsenal's interim manager since October after Jonas Eidevall resigned following disappointing results.

One of the games that added a nail into the end of Eidevall's tenure was a 5-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League.

On Wednesday night Arsenal played the German club again in the reverse fixture and the Gunners came out 3-2 winners. Is this the result to see Slegers named Arsenal's permanent new manager? It should be.

Renée Slegers: What results has she secured for Arsenal so far?

Leah Williamson has remained captain under Renee Slegers (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Slegers took over with Arsenal sitting sixth in the Women's Super League with just one win from four games. The Gunners were also bottom of their Champions League group after their loss to Bayern.

Since taking charge, Slegers has not lost a match.

Katie McCabe has been a staple once again for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The results in the WSL - wins against West Ham, Brighton, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Liverpool and a draw against Manchester United - has seen them shoot up to third in the table.

They are only behind second-Manchester City by a point and trail leader Chelsea by seven points.

The Gunners have also only recorded victories in the Champions League in Slegers' reign. That included two games against Serie A leaders Juventus and the thriller against Bayern.

The win against the German giants secured Arsenal as group winners and was the biggest victory under Slegers, underpinning all the reasons to make her the permanent manager.

The results have not only been the only thing going her way, she has also won over the players and fans. In FourFourTwo's opinion Arsenal could win silverware with Slegers this season.

Performances have greatly improved, including the form of striker Alessia Russo. The England international insinuated the change of manager has had a hand in her efficiency in front of goal.

“I’m feeling good. I’m enjoying my football, and I play my best when I’m happy," she told Sky Sports.

And Steph Catley heaped praise on Slegers after the Bayern result: “Renee is our leader. She came in under difficult circumstances and really steadied the ship. She’s given a lot of individual players the confidence to play how they want and to go out and do their thing. She brings a lot of positive energy and is a really good communicator. She has been incredible.”

Arsenal have not given a timeline on when they will name Eidevall's permanent successor but if they don't do so before 1 January, Slegers will be in charge during the winter transfer window.

This is yet another reason she should remain at the helm. She will start to build a squad in her vision - unless the club control the signings.

Slegers has more than proven she is able to carry out the job at the club with arugably the most fans in the WSL and therefore the most supporter pressure. She has not only brought in results but she has got the best out of the players and won over a passionate fan base.

To end her reign short would feel harsh, she quite literally could not have done a better job than the one she has carried out.

Even opposition managers want her to take the job. Liverpool's Matt Beard summed it up perfectly: “I hope Renee gets the job.

"She’s done a fantastic job. It’s night and day from Jonas’ Arsenal to what I’m seeing. I was speaking to the staff and some of the players, you can see they’re enjoying their football again.

“She’s done a fantastic job and I hope she gets it, I really do.”