Arsenal could make transfer u-turn amid six-team chase: report

Arsenal could reportedly be ready to make a U-turn over the future of left-back Kieran Tierney, despite the defender having half a dozen clubs interested in signing him.

The Scotland international spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates and after again struggling with injuries last season, his future in north London was in doubt.

This speculation was fuelled when the 27-year-old was left off the Gunners squad list for their pre-season win over Bayer Leverkusen, but that talk may be premature.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are yet to make a decision over the former Celtic man’s future, with Mikel Arteta said to be wanting Tierney to remain with the club and play ‘an important role’ next season.

This is despite increased competition for places in the Gunners' defence, with new signing Riccardo Calafiori able to play at left-back, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior are still at the club.

Whether or not Tierney is ready to fight for his place considering his lack of regular football at the club remains to be seen, but the player is said to have a host of suitors.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney (Image credit: PA Images)

The report adds that Tierney's former club Celtic have been linked with a move for him, while Premier League duo Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested, as are La Liga sides Girona, Sevilla and Valencia.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arsenal are well stocked at the back and the wise move would be to try and bank a fee for the Scot. Transfermarkt values Tierney at £10million, with further reports suggesting that the club would be willing to sell the player for a fee of between £10-15million. There is clearly interest in the player, so the Gunners should be able to leverage this before the window shuts.

