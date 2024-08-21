Liverpool want to hijack Arsenal transfer for Spaniard: report

Less than ten days of the summer transfer window remain and Liverpool are still yet to christen the new Arne Slot era with any new signings.

The Reds remain the only team in the Premier League to bring in any new faces this summer, with a failed move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi the closest they have got to completing a deal so far.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been another target as the Reds look for a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, but the latest reports in Spain suggest that any move here could see the Georgian international remain with Los Ches on loan for the season.

As a result of this, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Liverpool have found a new goalkeeping target in Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners have been addressing their goalkeeper situation this summer, signing David Raya on a permanent deal following his 2023/24 loan spell from Brentford. Aaron Ramsdale has been the subject of interest from several sides, with the England ‘keeper not wanting to warm the bench again this season, while Estonian back-up Karl Hein has joined Real Valladolid on loan.

Mikel Arteta’s side were linked with Garcia back in June, with the 23-year-old identified as one of the future who could provide immediate back-up for Raya.

The Premier League duo may also competition from La Liga side Girona for the stopper who won Olympic gold with Spain in Paris this summer and was a key part of Espanyol’s successful promotion push last season.

Further reports have suggested he has a €25million release clause that is imminently due to rise to €30million, while Transfermarkt value him at just €800,000. In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Liverpool have a very capable back-up in Caoimhin Kelleher, who proved himself both in cup games and when Alisson was injured last season and will remain an excellent short-term solution if the club are waiting to bring Mamardashvili to Merseyside.

