Arsenal 'announce €50m proposal' in sensational hijack deal: report

Arsenal aren't as busy as you'd maybe have expected. While some clubs are having a hectic transfer window - yes, we mean you, Chelsea - last season’s Premier League top three are keeping their powder somewhat drier.

Champions Manchester City have so far brought in just one new face in Brazilian winger Savinho, although the club are closing in on a deal to bring Ilaky Gundogan back to the Etihad.

Arsenal’s biggest deal this summer so far has been the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori while they have also made David Raya’s loan move permanent. Liverpool meanwhile, are the only team in the league yet to bring in a single new player.

And Reds fans could be waiting a while longer to see a new face arrive, according to a report in Italy, which claims Arsenal are ready to hijack a move for a Liverpool-linked attacker.

News emerged earlier this week that Arne Slot’s team were interested in signing Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, who enjoyed a successful season in Serie A last term before he netted a Europa League final hat-trick in his side’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool supposedly see the former Everton and Fulham winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz amid doubts over the two attackers’ futures. But journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Arsenal are also in for the 26-year-old and have ‘announced a proposal of €50 million plus bonuses’ for the player with Gunners defender Jakub Kiwor potentially included in the deal.

He adds that Atalanta’s asking price is in the €65-70m bracket, while the player did not train with the club on Wednesday. Liverpool, the report claims, are ‘in the background’ of what is described as a ‘hot’ situation.

Jakub Kiwior may be sent in the opposite direction (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, an Arsenal move for Lookman would see the club add depth out wide which is an area they would like to add to in an ideal world, although it is not a priority. The player himself has clearly kicked on in Italy since his underwhelming Premier League spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester, but the price quoted does feel steep.

Lookman is valued at €40million by Transfermarkt which feels like a more realistic price than Atalanta are asking for. He currently has two years, plus a club option for another 12 months on his contract.

