Arsenal agree midfield exit, ahead of Mikel Merino signing: report

Arsenal are continuing to make moves in the transfer market as they look to secure the signing of Spain midfielder Mikel Merino before the window closes next Friday.

The Gunners have strengthened their backline this summer, signing goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal following his loan spell from Brentford last season and also adding Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in a £42million move from Bologna.

The club now appear intent on adding a defensive midfielder which should allow Declan Rice to push forward more, with Real Sociedad man Merino their major target.

In the current PSR climate, outgoings are crucial and after seeing Emile Smith Rowe join Fulham in a £27million move, another midfielder is set for the Emirates exit door.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have agreed terms with Deportivo La Coruna for the sale of 20-year-old Hale End academy product Charlie Patino.

The midfielder joined the Gunners from Luton Town in 2015 and has enjoyed loan spells at Blackpool and Swansea City over the past two seasons, while also working his way through the various England age groups, right up to under-21s level.

Patino has made two first-team appearances for Arsenal, scoring on his debut when Sunderland were swept aside 5-1 during the 2021/22 season.

He is now in the final year of his contract and is set to join Depor in a £1million permanent move, with his Spanish passport making him an appetising prospect for teams in Europe. The Mirror add that Arsenal have negotiated a significant sell-on clause in the deal.

That report adds that Sociedad’s president Jokin Aperribay is currently in London to seal a £34million deal for Merino to join Arsenal, with the player missing training on Wednesday, citing discomfort in his back.

