Manchester United pursuing Euro 2024 star, in serious statement of intent: report

Manchester United are interested in signing one of the best players at Euro 2024 this summer, in what would be a huge signal of intent ahead of the new season.

With Erik ten Hag staying as manager but plenty of changes in behind the scenes, this is a crucial summer transfer window for Manchester United to get right.

They're yet to make a signing so far, though, as they continue to monitor targets. One name has especially stood out at Euro 2024, with a potential offer reportedly imminent.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United are considering making a move for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo once Euro 2024 finishes, with the Spaniard having impressed at the tournament.

Though Olmo has only started two of Spain's six games so far, the 26-year-old is currently leading the Golden Boot race with three goals and two assists. His latest strike, a fortuitous finish against France in the semi-final - aided by a hefty deflection off of Jules Kounde's leg - ensured La Roja were triumphant and reached the final.

Though the forward still has three years remaining on his current deal in Germany, club's across Europe have been alerted to a £50m release clause in his contract. That clause is set to expire on July 20, though, meaning sides like Manchester United will have to act quickly to secure his services.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with signing Olmo, who enjoys playmaking from deep as well as making driving runs into the box - as evidenced by his Euro 2024 quarter-final finish against Germany.

Olmo is valued at £42m by Transfermarkt, though that's not to say matching his release clause would represent bad value.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it doesn't seem likely that Dani Olmo would join Manchester United - especially not while Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount are both still at the club. A player who prefers operating in attacking midfield, Fernandes is clearly Ten Hag's preferred option in that position and it seems unfathomable he would want to replace him.

Plus, with PSRs an increasing issue for the club and there being a clear need to reinforce other positions on the pitch, efforts will likely be placed elsewhere this transfer window.

Manchester United are moving in for Matthijs De Ligt, while Ronald Araujo has been touted as a potential new signing. The Red Devils are linked with fellow Uruguayan, Manuel Ugarte, while Erik ten Hag could see club captain Bruno Fernandes depart for Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the club are looking ever more likely to part with midfielder, Donny van de Beek.