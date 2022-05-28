Arsenal report: Alvaro Morata emerges as target for Gunners
By Tom Hancock published
Bringing in a new striker will be a top priority for Mikel Arteta and co. this summer
Arsenal (opens in new tab) are reportedly keen on signing Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) as they look to solve their centre-forward need.
Morata has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus (opens in new tab) - but, per Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira (opens in new tab) talks over a permanent switch have broken down.
With Alexandre Lacazette set to become a free agent this summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed for Barcelona (opens in new tab) in February, bringing in a striker was bound to be a top priority.
Eddie Nketiah - who impressed towards the end of the season just gone - is expected (opens in new tab) to sign a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium - but, assuming Lacazette leaves, he would be the Gunners' only senior striker (and an inexperienced one at that).
And they appear to be wasting no time in rebuilding up front; according to Spanish newspaper Sport (via the Mirror) (opens in new tab), Morata is 'very close' to joining for around £25 million.
Should the move transpire, it will see the 29-year-old return to the Premier League three-and-a-half years after leaving Chelsea (opens in new tab) - where he didn't set the world alight, scoring only 16 goals in 47 league appearances.
Then again, Morata has never been prolific at the highest level - but his all-round centre-forward play and ability to operate from the left wing of needed could make him a valuable addition.
Still, you would have to say that Arsenal could do better - and Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s Gabriel Jesus is said to remain their number one target.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019
